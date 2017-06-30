Man Utd face more transfer frustration, €50m target taken off market

Man Utd have reportedly been forced to abandon their hopes of signing Ivan Perisic this summer, with Inter breaking even without needing to sell him.

The Italian giants had been under pressure to sell some key players this summer in order to meet Financial Fair Play regulations.

As detailed by The Telegraph, they have until Friday to break even for the financial year by raising a total of €30m through player sales, or they would be hit with a €7m fine for breaching those rules.

According to the report, the Nerazzurri are busy putting deals together and it’s claimed that they’ll be able to satisfy UEFA’s demands without having to sell Perisic.

It comes at a time when Inter and United are reportedly at loggerheads over the Croatian international’s transfer fee anyway, as United would undoubtedly have seen this whole situation as an opportunity to get Perisic for much less given Inter’s predicament.

It’s claimed that while the Red Devils had returned with an improved bid of €32m, it was still far short of the €50m valuation of the player imposed by the Italian giants, and so it would have cost Jose Mourinho a serious portion of his summer transfer budget to acquire the former Wolfsburg ace.

The 28-year-old did impress last season with 11 goals and 12 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions, and he would have arguably fitted in perfectly under Mourinho at Old Trafford with his work ethic, style of play and versatility.

However, as explained by the Telegraph, with the likes of Ever Banega and Gianluca Caprari moving on amongst others, coupled with other players being signed but registered for next season, Luciano Spalletti is set to get his way in terms of keeping Perisic, unless things take a drastic change in the next 12 hours or so.

As for United, that will disappoint them as despite chasing and being linked with countless names so far this summer, it’s just Victor Lindelof who stands as their sole signing thus far. While they still have plenty of time, based on these reports, Mourinho will be disappointed not to be welcoming Perisic to Old Trafford this summer.