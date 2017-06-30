(Photos) Lionel Messi WAG: Antonella Roccuzzo looks stunning ahead of wedding, Barcelona heroes arrive in Argentina

Lionel Messi is set to tie the knot with childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in Rosario on Friday, and there are some big-name attendees.

As always, the bride is looking incredible as she took time out with close friends and the partners of Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez to gear up for the wedding, as seen in the Instagram post below.

Festejando el ultimo dia de soltera!! @antoroccuzzo88 @daniellasemaan A post shared by Sofi (@sofibalbi) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

Meanwhile, the guests have all arrived in Argentina, and it’s fair to say that the guest list is going to be an impressive one with several current and former Barcelona heroes making the trip.

Messi has been spending time with his close childhood friends ahead of the wedding, but he’s set to be reunited with the likes of Carles Puyol and Xavi this week, while Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Fabregas amongst others will also be in attendance with Gerard Pique, Shakira, Neymar and Suarez all on the way.

It’s a fairytale romance between Messi and Roccuzzo as they met growing up in Rosario, while they now have two children together and will finally get hitched in what looks to be a spectacular event and certainly a star-studded one at that.

Hola Argentina. #amics #somunequip A post shared by Carles Puyol (@carles5puyol) on Jun 29, 2017 at 8:58am PDT