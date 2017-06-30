PL rivals keen on Arsenal ace, £15m price-tag could scupper move

Watford boss Marco Silva is reportedly determined to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs this summer, but it will cost him £15m.

The 27-year-old struggled for regular playing time last season through injuries and Nacho Montreal being the first-choice left back for Arsene Wenger, while his situation will be further complicated by the arrival of Sead Kolasinac this summer.

Having made just 22 appearances in all competitions last season, that number is likely to decrease next season, and with all that in mind, it would be assumed that Gunners would be eager to offload him in a cut-price deal.

However, as reported by The Mirror, Watford have been put off the idea of signing the England international due to his hefty £15m price-tag, which might be enough to scupper a deal.

In turn, with an interest in Middlesbrough defender George Friend too, the Hornets could start to look elsewhere which will undoubtedly be a setback for Arsenal who have wage bill considerations of their own this summer.

The report adds that Gibbs is on £60,000-a-week at the Emirates, and so it may not just be Arsenal who have to lower their demands if he is to move on this summer.

For a player who started just eight Premier League matches last season, the figures just don’t seem to add up. With Stoke and Brighton also interested, Arsenal and Gibbs will surely have to re-consider their respective positions if the club want a decent fee, and if the player himself wants regular football in the Premier League next year with an outside chance of pushing his name into the frame to make the World Cup squad next summer.