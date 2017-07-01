AC Milan transfer news: €50m double swoop imminent, €15m demanded from Juventus

AC Milan are reportedly on the verge of completing deals for Hakan Calhanoglu and Andrea Conti in the coming days, costing them a combined €50m.

The Rossoneri have been very active already this summer, signing Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Andre Silva and Fabio Borini.

Their push to strengthen Vincenzo Montella’s squad is far from over it seems as La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Calhanoglu is set to be signed in the next few days.

Bayer Leverkusen had demanded €25m+ for the 23-year-old, but it’s added that Milan will offer €20m plus bonuses to meet their demands and make Calhanoglu their sixth signing.

Given his versatility, the Turkish international is likely to be a key addition while supporters will be hoping that there is much more to his game aside from his quality with set-pieces.

Meanwhile, MilanNews.it report Milan are also on the brink of finally reaching an agreement with Atalanta over the signing of Conti.

It’s suggested that the final details will be agreed upon by Monday with the Italian international possibly unveiled on Tuesday, with the Rossoneri expected to splash out €25m, which could be made up of player exchanges or other clauses rather than the entire fee up front.

Milan are likely to continue strengthening in the coming weeks as there are still areas of the squad that need to be addressed, namely a creative central midfielder and another striker to take some of the pressure off Silva next season, but this is undoubtedly turning out to be a very impressive summer transfer window, the first window under new owner Yonghong Li’s stewardship.

There will be exits too though to balance the books and ensure that the club have a successful and satisfactory summer off the pitch too. As per MilanNews.it, Mattia De Sciglio reiterated his desire to leave the San Siro this week amid ongoing speculation of a move to rivals Juventus.

However, it’s added that Milan will not allow him to go cheap despite having just 12 months remaining on his contract, as they will continue to demand €15m for him, which Juve consider excessive as they chase a €10m deal.