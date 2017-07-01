Chelsea confirm first summer signing, key addition for Conte

Chelsea have completed their first summer signing after announcing that Willy Caballero has joined the club on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old saw his contract at Manchester City expire, and has now secured himself another year in the Premier League with the champions.

While it may not be the marquee addition that many supporters are craving for, it’s an important one given that it adds cover behind Thibaut Courtois at Stamford Bridge, especially after Asmir Begovic secured a move to Bournemouth last month.

“I am very happy to join Chelsea, the champions of England. I am looking forward to meeting the guys and helping the club achieve more success in the coming season,” he told the club’s official website.

Chelsea also have Eduardo still at the club but he’ll remain as third choice no doubt after this signing, and while it’s not the most extravagant addition, it does sort out an area of the squad that needed addressing and will now allow Antonio Conte to focus on other departments.

The Italian tactician will need to look elsewhere as he has to add quality and depth to his squad in general as they prepare to defend their league crown as well as make an impression in the Champions League as they return to Europe.

It may have been a slow start to the summer and anxiousness will only increase with pre-season around the corner and the window now officially open, but this will hopefully, from a Chelsea perspective, be the first of several new signings in the coming weeks.