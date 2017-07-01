Liverpool and Man Utd suffer major transfer blows, Italian giants want £110m pair

Inter have been slow to get going in the transfer market this summer, but the Italian giants are reportedly set to make some big moves in the coming weeks.

With Luciano Spalletti hoping for some important arrivals ahead of his first season in charge of the Nerazzurri, Calciomercato have linked them with making some marquee signings.

Aside from interest in Bayern Munich’s Arturo Vidal, there are two elements to the report that will interest both Liverpool and Manchester United in particular, as Inter want two players heavily linked with moves to Anfield and Old Trafford respectively.

First up, is Fabinho. The Monaco ace was influential in his side’s Ligue 1 success last season, but along with several of his teammates, he has been linked with an exit.

As per the Manchester Evening News, he’s said to be rated at £40m, and aside from Inter, United have been keen with Jose Mourinho looking for a reunion with his former Real Madrid player.

However, Inter could now complicate matters as they look to make an impression in the transfer market, while the same could be said for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp will be eager to bolster his midfield options ahead of next season, and RB Leipzig ace Naby Keita has emerged as one of his primary targets.

The 22-year-old is coming off the back an impressive season in which he scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 31 Bundesliga games, and in turn that has attracted plenty of interest from around Europe.

BBC Sport note that he’s been given a whopping £70m price-tag as Leipzig will be desperate to keep hold of him, but it remains to be seen whether or not Inter can succeed where Liverpool have failed thus far, by either meeting that stunning demand or negotiating with Leipzig to reduce it significantly to make the move good value for money.