Manchester United eyeing up £15M-rated Scottish international

Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a move for 20-year-old Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, according to the Mirror.

United boss Jose Mourinho has, as reported by the Mirror, been watching developments on the 20-year-old and is eyeing up a £15M move for him.

As per the Mirror, the Scottish international is highly regarded, and Man United have been scouting the player to check on his progress, with the reports practically gleaming after his impressive performance against England for Scotland on June 10.

Red Devils boss Mourinho is after a new left-back as Luke Shaw’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain, with the England international aware of the fact that United are looking at a number of different targets, according to the Mirror.

Arsenal have also been looking at the highly-rated left-back, who scored one and assisted eight in the league last season according to Transfermarkt, but his current club Celtic would prefer it if he stayed for one more year, as reported by the Mirror.

If this move for Tierney does materialise, it would definitely be interesting to see whether Mourinho would prefer him or Shaw at left-back in United’s starting line-up.