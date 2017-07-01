(Photo) Ibrahimovic confirms United exit with Instagram post

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirmed his departure from Manchester United after posting a picture of himself on Instagram.

The 35-year-old, whose United career was cut short after injuring his knee ligaments in a Europa League match against Anderlecht in April, posted a photo of himself celebrating in a Man United shirt with the caption “I came. I said. I conquered.”

Despite his time at the Red Devils being cut short, the impact he had on the club last season will be remembered well into the future. Adios Zlatan.