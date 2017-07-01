(Photo) Spurs star Harry Kane announces engagement on Instagram

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Kate Gooder via Instagram.
The Spurs forward, who won the Premier League golden boot last season, posted a picture of him proposing to his girlfriend on a beach in the Bahamas with the caption “She said YES!”.
Being Premier League top scorer and league runner-up with Tottenham and now getting engaged, life must be pretty sweet at the moment for Spurs’ number 10.
Congratulations Harry, we wish you and your future wife all the best.
