(Video) Ronaldinho destroys Manchester United legend with outrageous nutmeg

Former Brazil star Ronaldinho embarrassed former Man United winger Jesper Blomqvist in a charity match with a devastating back-heel nutmeg.

The former Barca man, who was playing alongside other Barcelona legends such as Rivaldo and Patrick Kluivert in a charity match against a Manchester United legends side, embarrassed retired Swedish winger Blomqvist with an audacious back heel nutmeg which left the former United wondering man what had just happened to him.

Ronaldinho with the back-heel nutmeg in the Barcelona legends game against Man United ?? He’s still got it ???pic.twitter.com/YSvFfK8CWm — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) June 30, 2017

The match, which finished 3-1 to United, is a two-legged affair and was organised in order to raise money for a local hospital. The return leg takes places at Old Trafford on the 2nd September.