(Video) Ronaldinho destroys Manchester United legend with outrageous nutmeg

Posted by
(Video) Ronaldinho destroys Manchester United legend with outrageous nutmeg

Former Brazil star Ronaldinho embarrassed former Man United winger Jesper Blomqvist in a charity match with a devastating back-heel nutmeg.

The former Barca man, who was playing alongside other Barcelona legends such as Rivaldo and Patrick Kluivert in a charity match against a Manchester United legends side, embarrassed retired Swedish winger Blomqvist with an audacious back heel nutmeg which left the former United wondering man what had just happened to him.

The match, which finished 3-1 to United, is a two-legged affair and was organised in order to raise money for a local hospital. The return leg takes places at Old Trafford on the 2nd September.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top