AC Milan transfer news: €24m signing to fly to Italy, Raiola’s failed Donnarumma mission

AC Milan are reportedly on the verge of making their sixth summer signing with Hakan Calhanoglu set to arrive in Italy on Sunday to complete his move.

The Rossoneri have already completed deals for Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Andre Silva and Fabio Borini, as they continue with their exciting rebuild plans.

It shows no sign of slowing down either, as according to Sky Sport Italia, they’ve agreed on a €24m fee with Bayer Leverkusen for Calhanoglu, made up of €20m plus €4m in bonuses, while he’ll earn €2.5m-a-year over four years.

It’s added that he will arrive in Italy on Sunday, where he will then go on to undergo his medical on Monday and put pen to paper on his new contract.

While he’ll have to prove that he’s capable of being an influential figure for Milan, it’s another exciting and solid addition for Vincenzo Montella, who will be under pressure next season to put all the pieces together and ensure that his side are successful.

Meanwhile, there could be more positive news for the Italian giants as it’s reported by MilanNews.it that Mino Raiola has failed in his bid to convince Gianluigi Donnarumma to consider a move to Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old rejected the club’s offer of a contract renewal last month, but since then, speculation continues to suggest that he could perform a U-turn.

After a visit from his agent, Donnarumma has reportedly told him that he wants to stay at Milan and doesn’t want to pursue a path towards the Spanish capital, with a meeting expected to be held with the Rossoneri on either Monday or Tuesday.

With the player himself and his family ready to stay and sign a new contract, and with just 12 months remaining on his current deal, it seems that all that’s left now is to pen a new agreement without Raiola’s influence changing his mind again.