Arsenal transfer news: £20m raid for striker, Barcelona in contact with key man’s agent

Arsenal will reportedly be forced to consider a £20m bid from Everton for striker Olivier Giroud, while Hector Bellerin is edging closer to a Barcelona return.

The Gunners are experiencing their troubles this summer as things have been slow in the transfer market thus far, with Sead Kolasinac the only new recruit to date.

With question marks remaining over key players such as Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil who have just 12 months remaining on their respective contracts, it’s a concerning time for Arsenal fans.

According to The Sun, they could be set to lose a key part of their squad in Giroud, with Everton ready to launch a £20m move for the French international.

West Ham and Marseille are also mentioned in the report as interested parties, but it remains to be seen whether or not they match the reported offer for the 30-year-old.

It’s claimed that Giroud will become a priority for the Toffees in the event that Romelu Lukaku moves on, as Ronald Koeman continues to enjoy an impressive summer transfer market and so it remains to be seen if the former Montpellier man moves to Goodison Park to join them.

While he has fallen short of being the prolific striker that Arsenal have needed in recent years, Giroud does offer something different and losing him will be a disappointing setback for Arsene Wenger.

Meanwhile, he might not be the only player he loses this summer as Sport reports that the agents of Hector Bellerin have started negotiations with Barcelona to seal a return to the Catalan giants this summer.

The 22-year-old moved to north London in 2011, but Arsenal have been through this before with Cesc Fabregas in trying to convince a former Barca player to turn down a return to the Nou Camp.

On the basis of the latest developments so far this summer, it looks as though they could be fighting a losing battle with their right back, as Barcelona look for a long-term solution to their problems in that department having failed to really address it since Dani Alves left last summer.