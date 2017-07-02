Chelsea join Juventus in race to sign £30M-rated Brazilian star

Chelsea and Juventus are set to go head to head for the signing of Real Madrid defender Danilo, according to Marca.

Danilo, as reported by Marca, has been the subject of interest from both Chelsea and Juventus as the English and Italian champions look to strengthen their squads for the coming season.

Danilo, who made 17 league appearances for Los Blanos last season, is valued by Madrid at £30M and will only move if he wishes to, as per Marca.

As reported by Marca, the Brazilian international knows that he is behind Spaniard Dani Carvahal in the pecking order at Real Madrid, with the defender, who arrived at the Bernabeu from Porto for around £27M in 2015, looking to secure a place in the Brazil squad for the 2018 World Cup next summer.

If Danilo does end up leaving Los Blancos, it’s definitely going to be interesting to see where the Brazilian ends up come September 1st.