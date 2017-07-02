Chelsea midfielder set for Celtic switch

20-year-old Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda is close to joining Scottish Premier League champions Celtic, according to the Daily Mail

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is reportedly ready to spend big in order to bring Musonda to Parkhead, and as reported by the Daily Mail, the club are on the verge of bringing in the Belgian midfielder, as Rodgers looks to take the club to the next level.

Musonda, who spent half of last season on loan at La Liga side Real Betis, making eight appearances, spent the second half of last season on the fringes of Antonio Conte’s title-winning Chelsea squad.

As per the Daily Mail, Rodgers looked at bringing in Musonda on loan in May, but the Hoops boss admitted that negotiations to sign the Belgian youngster had began before then.

If Celtic do manage to get this one over the line, it could see the Hoops extend their dominance over Scottish football even further, and be prove to be good first team experience for the Chelsea youngster.