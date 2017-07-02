Former Chelsea captain set to sign for Championship side

Former Premier League winner and Chelsea captain John Terry is set be confirmed as an Aston Villa player early next week, according to the Telegraph.

Terry, as reported by the Telegraph, is set to sign a 12-month deal with the Villains after Chelsea decided not to renew the former England captain’s contract.

As per the Telegraph, Terry reportedly rejected as many as 10 offers from around the world, with the likes of Galatasaray, West Bromwich Albion and Swansea offering a contract to the five-time Premier League winner.

The deal is reported to be worth around £60,000 a week, with bonuses potentially taking the deal to over £4M a year, reports the Telegraph.

Villains boss Steve Bruce reportedly met with Terry in Portugal last month, and according to the Telegraph, and the club have been growing ever confident that a deal would be agreed to bring Terry to the club.

Terry left Chelsea, who he spent more than two decades with, at the end of last season and was reluctant to face them again in the Premier League, as per the Telegraph.

If Aston Villa do manage to secure the signing of Terry, it’s definitely going to be interesting to see if the former Chelsea man takes up a starting role in Steve Bruce’s side next season.