Jose Mourinho not finished with defensive Man Utd reinforcements, eyes swoop for Bundesliga ace

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has already signed a defender in Victor Lindelof this summer, but he reportedly wants Marc Bartra too.

It’s been a slow summer for the Red Devils so far as they’ve been linked with a number of top players but as of yet, it’s just Lindelof who has arrived.

In turn, it would be expected that they may consider other areas of the squad next with key departments needing to be addressed with pre-season plans starting this coming week, but according to The Sun, Mourinho wants Bartra to join his squad this summer.

The report comes via Catalan journalist Gerard Romero, as seen in the tweet below, who claims that United have made contact with Dortmund over a deal for the Spanish defender, with the 26-year-old enjoying his spell with the Bundesliga giants so far after his move from Barcelona in 2016.

? OJO! El Manchester United de MOU ha preguntado por la situación de MARC BARTRA al Dortmund #mercato #GRnews ? — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 1, 2017

On one hand, it’s understandable as to why Mourinho would want another central defender with Marcos Rojo set for a significant spell on the sidelines due to injury, while Chris Smalling has previously been linked with an exit.

Nevertheless, it’s a surprise to see that more changes could be made to the backline, as ultimately the Premier League giants need to bring in reinforcements in midfield and in attack, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s exit making the latter a real issue.