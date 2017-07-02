Jose Mourinho wants to splash out £160m+ on two new Man Utd strikers

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer, in addition to Alvaro Morata, to significantly bolster his squad.

The Red Devils have only been able to bring in defender Victor Lindelof as of yet, but they’ll need to address their issues up front before the start of the new season too.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving the club, Mourinho needs a new talismanic figure up top, and according to The Sun, he could solve his issues with two marquee signings in Lukaku and Morata.

It’s certainly going to cost him if he does bring both in though, as the Everton striker is valued at £100m, while it’s suggested that it could take some work to convince him to seal a reunion with his former Chelsea boss as he still holds some frustration after his snub at Stamford Bridge.

Add that to the fact that Real Madrid want £80m for Morata, with United said to be bidding £60m, and it’s going to be another big-spending summer for Man Utd if they wish to bring in all of their top targets.

Mourinho will undoubtedly be looking at other areas of his squad too so it remains to be seen whether or not he gets the backing that he wants to bring in several new faces, especially given the money being talked about with these two targets.

It’s added that Mourinho doesn’t want to pay the figures being demanded for either player and so it remains to be seen whether or not United can negotiate those prices down.

However, with no Ibrahimovic, with doubts over Wayne Rooney and the struggles for consistency with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, he’s got to address it this summer with at least one major signing of a prolific forward.