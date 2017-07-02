Liverpool ready to break transfer record again (by up to £33.1m) as respected journalist says serious bid is imminent

Liverpool are ready to break their transfer record for the second time this summer.

The Reds recently splashed out £36.9m – a fee that could eventually rise to £43.9m per The Guardian – to make Mohamed Salah their most expensive player of all time.

However, former Roma winger Salah could soon lose that title as The Times are reporting that Liverpool are preparing a hefty bid for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.

In a story attributed to Paul Joyce, the newspaper’s respected Northern Football Correspondent, The Times claim that Liverpool are poised to approach Leipzig to discuss their interest in the 22-year-old Guinea international.

Joyce acknowledges that Leipzig do not want to sell Keita and that they have placed a £70m price tag on his head.

Liverpool will reportedly show respect to Leipzig by not lodging a low tester-style opening bid.

Instead, according to Joyce, the Reds will open with serious offer close to Leipzig’s £70m asking price, albeit one made up of add-ons and incremental payments.