Liverpool surprisingly block misfit’s exit, Klopp refuses to let him leave

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly insisted that Daniel Sturridge not be sold this summer, as it could cost too much to replace him.

The 27-year-old made just 27 appearances in all competitions last season, although he did score some key goals for the Reds and ended with seven goals and three assists.

However, his injury problems refuse to go away and with that in mind, it’s surprising that Liverpool haven’t already moved to replace him to bring in a more reliable forward.

According to The Mirror, Klopp is refusing to offload him despite there being significant interest in the England international, as after speaking with the scouting and coaching team, he has assessed the situation and believes that trying to replace Sturridge would be a costly strategy in today’s market.

Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham United are specifically named in the report as two possible destinations for the forward, but the Liverpool boss is convinced that any potential transfer fee received for Sturridge won’t be near enough to cover bringing in a suitable replacement.

It’s still surprising that Liverpool could keep him, especially with the potential of Champions League football next season as Klopp will need quality and depth in every position to be able to compete on various fronts.

In an ideal world, Sturridge will steer clear of injuries, remain fit and healthy and play an important part in their campaign. However, it’s difficult to ignore the last few years, as he’s struggled badly since scoring 24 goals in 33 games in all competitions in the 2013/14 season, his best in a Liverpool shirt.