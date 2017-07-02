PL newcomers target double Chelsea raid, £8m deal plus loan swoop

Huddersfield are reportedly looking to extend Kasey Palmer’s loan deal from Chelsea, while they are also set to make a bid for Izzy Brown.

The Terriers are preparing for life in the top flight after their promotion to the Premier League last season, and it looks as though boss David Wagner will keep faith in the players that got them there.

According to The Daily Telegraph reporter John Percy, as per the tweet below, Huddersfield are set to re-sign Palmer on loan, while they want Brown on a permanent deal and could be set to splash out £8m on him.

Huddersfield set to re-sign Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer on loan. Izzy Brown under consideration for permanent £8m deal #htafc #cfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 1, 2017

Palmer impressed last season and it’s believed that Chelsea want the 20-year-old to continue to gain experience elsewhere and he will undoubtedly benefit from playing regularly in the Premier League next season.

As for Brown, it would appear as though the Blues are prepared to let him leave, and if they can get £8m for him, then that would surely be good business to give Antonio Conte additional funds to go out and bring in his own preferred targets.

Having already sold Asmir Begovic, Bertrand Traore and Nathan Ake this summer, it could be seen as a good way of building a huge transfer kitty this summer to make some real marquee signings.

However, until those arrive, it’s a concern for Chelsea in that they’re getting rid of players and some key young stars too without seeing anything come in the other way. As a result, supporters will hope that they can start bringing in new faces sooner rather than later.