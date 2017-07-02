Real Madrid star issues threat to chairman, wants Man United transfer

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has issued a threat to Los Blancos owner Florentino Perez over his potential transfer away from the club, with Manchester United ready to sign the midfielder, as reported by Diario Gol.

Rodriguez, who was left out of Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane’s 18-man squad for the Champions League final, is reportedly not willing to leave Madrid for any club that isn’t Manchester United, according to Diario Gol.

Diario Gol have also reported that whilst the Premier League side are wanting to sign the midfielder, who only managed to make 22 appearances in the league last season, they aren’t willing to meet the asking price that Real Madrid are asking for, which is believed to be in the region of the £70M they paid Monaco for the Colombian’s services in 2014.

Should Jose Mourinho and Manchester decide to cough up the money Real Madrid are asking for, it’s almost certainly going to be interesting how Rodriguez is going to fit into Jose Mourinho’s side next season. This one’s certainly one to keep an eye on.