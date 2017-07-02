West Ham set to active release clause of £13M-rated former Manchester United striker

West Ham are attempting to sign former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez, by activating the £13M release clause in his contract, reports the Mirror.

As reported by the Mirror, the forward, who scored 11 goals in 26 Bundesliga appearances last season, is apparently willing to return to England, with the east London club eager to get him on board.

West Ham have been keeping a close eye on Hernandez during his time at the Confederations Cup with Mexico, and his performances, according to the Mirror, have persuaded West Ham and their manager Slaven Bilic to make a move.

As also reported by the Mirror, the Hammers are looking to take advantage of the rumours that Bayer Leverkusen are needing to sell one of their more valuable players, after the Bundesliga side failed to qualify for Europe last season.

If the Hammers do manage to pull this one off, they’ll finally have the firepower upfront that they’ve been longing for.