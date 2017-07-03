3rd Liverpool FC summer transfer done as full-back completes £4.5m switch

Liverpool have been one of the busier Premier League clubs in this summer’s transfer window.

The Reds have already signed two players, adding teenage striker Dominic Solanke from Chelsea for a fee which will be determined by a tribunal, before breaking their transfer record to recruit Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah from Roma for £36.9m, as reported by The Guardian.

After those incoming deals, Liverpool today completed their first sale of the summer.

Full-back Andre Wisdom has joined Championship side Derby County, more than three years after his last appearance for the Anfield outfit.

Wisdom, who has spent the three last seasons on loan at West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and most recently Salzburg, is returning to Derby, where he spent the 2013-14 campaign on loan.

According to the Derby Telegraph, Liverpool will receive £2m up front, but could eventually earn up to £4.5m from Wisdom’s sale.

The same newspaper report that Wisdom has put pen to paper on a four-year contract at Pride Park.