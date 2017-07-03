£70m-rated Liverpool target has heart set on Anfield move, wants No.8 shirt

Former Liverpool star Titi Camara has revealed that Naby Keita has his heart set on a move to Anfield, but it remains to be seen if RB Leipzig sell him.

The 22-year-old was a key figure for the Bundesliga outfit last season, helping them qualify for the Champions League with eight goals and eight assists in 32 games as well as his overall influence in midfield.

As reported by The Independent, Leipzig want a staggering £70m for him as they do all they can to keep him and put off interested parties, but this latest development could be huge in prising him away.

Camara, who played for Liverpool in the 1999/2000 campaign and is well established within the Guinea set up both in and away from football, appears to know something that we don’t about his countryman, as seen in the tweets below.

From what I’m led to believe naby has his heart set on #lfc move. Leipzig have been informed of his intent and are looking for replacement — Titi Camara (@TitiCamara22) July 3, 2017

If the the deal is successful naby has requested no 9 shirt. Know as a lucky number to father — Titi Camara (@TitiCamara22) July 3, 2017

Liverpool will certainly hope that their former star is right, as Jurgen Klopp would undoubtedly welcome such an addition with open arms as he looks to continue to strengthen his squad this summer.

Nevertheless, while the Premier League giants and the player himself may want the deal to happen, it still needs the third party to agree to it as well and that seems to be the tricky part which will have to be overcome.

As per the Independent, Liverpool had been ready to launch a £45m bid, and Keita’s future has been placed in doubt after he didn’t feature in the club’s promotion for their new kit launch. However, it still feels as though there is a lot standing in the way of a move happening.