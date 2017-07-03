Man Utd complete another summer signing, four-year deal penned

Man Utd have reportedly completed the signing of 16-year-old starlet Largie Ramazani, who has signed a four-year deal with the club.

The deal was reported by respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, as seen in the tweet below, as although it’s not a big-name addition, it still shows the Red Devils are being active at every level this summer even if Jose Mourinho may be growing frustrated with a lack of activity for his senior squad.

The youngster was born in Burundi but started his youth career with Anderlecht in Belgium before moving to Charlton.

He now makes a huge step up after attending pre-season testing at Carrington on Monday, as he will undoubtedly look to make an impression for the youth team at United before trying to impress Mourinho in the long-term.

United are certainly making moves to strengthen their academy and add real quality, as Ramazani joins Aliou Badara Traore and Ethan Galbraith this summer on long-term deals, as per The Daily Mail.

However, supporters will want to see more being done to bolster the senior side, as Victor Lindelof remains the only addition so far as the Red Devils continue to be left frustrated in their respective pursuits of a number of targets this summer.