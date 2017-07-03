(Video) £100m-rated Man Utd target enjoys sparking more speculation

Romelu Lukaku may claim to be annoyed about transfer speculation about him this summer, but the Man Utd target must surely be enjoying the attention a little too.

As noted by The Sun, the Everton striker is rated at £100m by the Toffees, although it remains to be seen whether or not that can be negotiated down as it’s a pretty hefty figure that few will likely be willing to meet.

It’s added in that report that Jose Mourinho could be willing to sign him and Alvaro Morata this summer to significantly bolster his attacking options, and so the talk of a reunion and a move to Old Trafford is prominent for Lukaku.

Before posting this video, he would have surely known what the reaction would have been like. While he continues to enjoy his summer holidays which has already seen him spend time with Paul Pogba, he’s now posted a video on social media of him with Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka.

Noticeably, the NBA star is wearing a United top. Again, Lukaku knows the media by now and he’ll have been fully aware that even something as innocent as this would be enough to spark further talk of a move to Man Utd.

It happened last month when he played a five-a-side game on holiday with the pitch hoardings dominated by Chelsea advertisements, which of course fuelled talk that he could be heading back to Stamford Bridge.

On that occasion, he responded on Twitter and seemed irritated. Now he just seems to be having fun with the media about his future…