5th Chelsea summer signing imminent, £28.97m+ transfer fee and £77k-a-week wages agreed, medical today

Chelsea are reportedly close to securing their fifth new signing of the summer.

The Blues have already added teenage trio Daishawn Redan, Ethan Ampadu and Billy Gilmour, as well as former Manchester City back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Those four deals were all fairly low-key and slipped under the radar to an extent, but their latest arrival should expect much more fanfare.

According to Sky Italia, Chelsea have agreed to sign 24-year-old Roma defender Antonio Rudiger for an initial €33m (£28.97m) transfer fee, which could rise by €5m (£4.39m) subject to a bonus being activated.

The same source claims that the player will pen a four-year contract, worth around £77,000 per week.

Rudiger will be in London to undergo a Chelsea medical today, per Sky Italia.

In Rudiger Chelsea will be getting a 17-time Germany international, who started four of his country’s five matches at the recent Confederations Cup, including the final.

He is most often used as a centre-back, but can also play on either side of a defence – such versatilely making him an excellent candidate to lineup in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation.