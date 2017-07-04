Alexandre Lacazette cost to exceed £90m as Arsenal agree second summer signing

Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly having an Arsenal medical today.

The 26-year-old France striker arrived at the North London club’s training ground this afternoon, according to The Sun, with the newspaper claiming that personal terms have been agreed with the Gunners, who will pay a transfer fee of up to £52m to Lyon.

However, the overall cost to Arsenal including wages will eventually exceed £90m as Lacazette will be paid £150,000 a week on a five-year contract – £7.8m x 5 = £39m.

Lacazette will not be Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. The Gunners have already snapped up left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke.

Like Lacazette, Kolasinac is also set to earn £150,000 per week at the Emirates Stadium, per The Sun.

Lacazette is set to become Arsenal’s all-time record signing, report BBC Sport, who claim that £45m of his transfer fee will be paid up front, with the other £7m in add-ons.

Mesut Ozil had been Arsenal’s most expensive player, but his £42.4m transfer (fee reported by BBC Sport) from Real Madrid in 2013 is about to be eclipsed.