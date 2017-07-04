Atletico Madrid boss set to sign new deal with Spanish giants

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simone is set to sign a two-year contract extension with the club, according to AS.

As reported by AS, Atleti want current boss Simeone to stay after 2018, which is when his current contract expires, by signing a new two-year extension with Los Rojiblancos, with talks already underway between the two parties.

An agreement between the club and Simeone is expected to be reached within the coming months, as the La Liga side are eager to tie Simeone down to a longer contract amid interested from Ligue 1 side PSG, which was also reported by AS.

Simeone first arrived at the club, whom he made 134 league appearances for, in 2011, and has since had a very successful career at the Vicente Calderon, winning five trophies in his time with the club, including a league title in 2014 and the Europa League in 2012, along with being Champions League runners-up on two occasions in both 2014 and 2016.

If Atletico do manage to secure the services of Simeone for a further two years, you wouldn’t put it past the Madrid based side winning more silverware in the years to come.