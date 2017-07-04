Barcelona star set to sign new deal with Catalan giants

Barcelona star and five-time Ballon D’or winner Lionel Messi is set to sign a new contract with the club once the forward returns from his honeymoon, reports Goal.

Messi, who married his partner Antonela Roccuzzo on Friday, is set to return to Barcelona on July 12th, with the forward expected to sign a new deal with the club in the proceeding days, according to Goal.

As per Goal, Messi, whose current contract expires in 2018, has finally agreed a new deal with the La Liga runners-up after months of negotiating.

The Barcelona star, who scored an astonishing 54 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions last season, is set to put pen to paper on a new four-year deal, with the option of a one-year extension, which should see the Argentine become the world’s highest paid player, with wages in excess of £19M a year after tax, as reported by Goal.

Could this new deal for Messi, along with his reported wages, prove to be a financial stumbling block for Barcelona in terms of brining in new signings? We’ll just have to wait and see.