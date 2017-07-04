Monaco sign highly-rated 23-year-old Feyenoord defender

Ligue 1 champions Monaco have signed 23-year-old Feyenoord defender Terence Kongolo on a five-year deal, according to Goal.

The defender, who made two appearances for Holland at the World Cup in 2014, only signed a new deal in April, but has become Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim’s newest summer signing, as reported by Goal.

Kongolo, who made 23 league appearances last season as Feyenoord won their first league title in 18 years, has, as reported by Goal, been linked with a move to Premier League side Everton in the past, but the young Dutch defender has decided to leave the club he first joined in 2002 for the French champions.

With Kongolo joining up with Leonardo Jardim at Monaco, does this mean we could potentially see Frenchman Benjamin Mendy leave Les Rouges et Blancs as the defender, as previously reported by Goal, has attracted interest from Premier League side Man City.

Only time will tell whether Kongolo has been signed a replacement for Mendy, or whether they’ll be playing alongside each other for the French side next season.