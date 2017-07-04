Newcaslte complete signing of £8.7M-rated French La Liga star

Premier League side Newcastle have completed the signing of French Eibar defender Florian Lejeune, according to SkySports.

Lejeune, who has signed a five-year deal with the Magpies as per SkySports, played 34 times for minnows Eibar in La Liga last season as Los Armeros secured a 10th-place finish.

As reported by SkySports, newly promoted Newcastle had been trying to bring the defender in for most of last month, with the move being delayed due to a disagreement between the two clubs over the payment structure of the reported £8.7M fee.

Lejeune becomes Newcastle boss Benitez’s second signing of the summer, after already having previously brought in Chelsea winger Christian Atsu.

This isn’t the first time the French defender has signed for an English club, having signed for Man City in 2015, only to be loaned out to Girona for the following season.

With this second summer signing, newly promoted Newcastle are looking increasingly likely to avoid relegation back to the Championship next season under former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez.