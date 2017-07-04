(Photo) Arsenal man confirms return to club with Instagram post

Arsenal and Poland star Wojciech Szczesny has announced his return to the club on Instagram following his two-year loan deal with Roma expiring.

Szczesny, who played in every league game for Roma last season, posted a picture of himself in a Roma training shirt with the caption “Just realised that June has finished and I am no longer a player of AS Roma. 2 years of representing this club has given me a great joy and pride! I can’t thank enough the club for the opportunity I was given here, coaching staff for helping me grow as a player, my team mates for all the great moments and victories we shared and the fans for always supporting and getting behind the team.

To all of you I will forever be greatful!”

With the north London side already having Petr Cech and David Ospina at the club, it’s going to be interesting to see what lies ahead for the Polish shot-stopper.