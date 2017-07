Borussia Dortmund winger Andre Schürrle has potentially hinted a move away from the Bundesliga side in his most recent Instagram post.

Schürrle, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption “Somewhere over the rainbow ? ?? #life #decisions”

Is this Schürrle’s way of hinting at a potential move away from the Westfalenstadion? Only time will tell.