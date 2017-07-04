(Photo) First picture of Arsenal summer signing training with Gunners

Arsenal’s first summer signing has been pictured in training with his new teammates for the first time.

Twenty-four-year-old left-back Sead Kolasinac joined Arsenal on a free transfer last month following the expiration of his Schalke contract.

And Kolasinac linked up with the Arsenal squad on Tuesday.

He is at present Arsenal’s only summer signing, but it seems that he will soon be joined Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Frenchman Lacazette had a medical at the club’s training ground this afternoon, according to Sky Sports.

