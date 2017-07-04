Real Madrid look to sign highly-rated Spain Under-21 star

La Liga champions Real Madrid are looking to seal a deal for the highly-rated 20-year-old Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos today, according to AS.

Madrid are set to pay more than the £13M buy-out clause that Ceballos has in his contract in order to maintain a good relationship between the club and the midfielder’s current club Real Betis, as per AS.

Talks have been ongoing between Madrid and Ceballos’ representatives, but as reported by AS, fellow Spanish side Barcelona’s interest in the midfielder have made things a bit more complicated for Los Blancos.

Also reported by AS, if Madrid are to secure a deal for the midfielder, who made 30 appearances in La Liga last season for Betis, they plan to take the 20-year-old on their pre-season of USA, where they will then decide whether or not to allow the player to leave on loan.

If Madrid do end up getting this one across the line, the future will definitely be looking bright for Zinedine Zidane’s side.