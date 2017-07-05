Chelsea keeping tabs on 24-year-old PSG star

Premier League champions Chelsea are keen on signing France and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, according to the Daily Star.

Chelsea, who recently sold Asmir Begovic to fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, have already brought in for Man City goalkeeper Willy Caballero on a free transfer.

However Blues boss Antonio Conte is keeping an eye out for potential replacement for current first choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who’s future at Stamford Bridge remains in doubt, as reported by the Daily Star.

Chelsea’s move for Areola, which has also been reported by Transfermarket.web, could face some trouble, as both Napoli and Valencia have expressed in interest in the 24-year-old former Villarreal shot-stopper.

Areola, who kept 13 cleans sheets in 27 games last season, joined PSG from Villarreal at the beginning of last season, and still has two years left on his current contract with the former French Champions, as per the Daily Star.

If Chelsea go ahead with the signing of Areola as a replacement for Courtois, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Frenchman can fill the boots of the former Atletico Madrid man.