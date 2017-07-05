Ex Man United boss explains who should replace Wayne Rooney as captain, no English candidates as 31-yr-old gets nod

With Wayne Rooney seemingly on his way out of Old Trafford this summer Manchester United may soon have to appoint a new club captain.

Rooney, who has skippered United since August 2014, is a transfer target for Everton, according to talkSPORT.

Replacing Rooney could be a tricky business as there are no obvious candidates.

However, former Red Devils manager Ron Atkinson believes the armband should go to 31-year-old right-back Antonio Valencia.

Big Ron, who managed United between 1981 and 1986, exclusively told Stretty News that Valencia is the strongest of three options – none of whom are English.

He said: “Antonio Valencia is the obvious one. There can be only three candidates, though, as Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba and Valencia are the only players guaranteed to be regulars in the team each week.

“However, I would like to see Valencia do more interviews in English. He’s been living in England for over a decade now.”

Valencia has been at United since June 2009 when he left Wigan Athletic following three seasons with the Lancashire outfit.

He has played 291 games for United and has won nine trophies with the club, including two Premier League titles, two League Cups and last season’s Europa League.

Valencia has captaincy experience, having skippered Ecuador in many of his 89 international appearances.