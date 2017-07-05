Leicester set to make move for £20M-rated Premier League forward

Leicester are poised to make a £20M move for Watford striker Troy Deeney, according to the Mirror.

Watford reportedly turned down Leicester’s original offer, with the Foxes set to go back in for the 29-year-old forward, as per the Mirror.

As reported by the Mirror, there is a chance Deeney will be allowed to leave for £25M this summer despite being a huge favourite amongst fans at Vicarage Road.

Leicester originally had a £25M bid for Deeney rejected last summer according to the Daily Mail, however Leicester are back in for Deeney this time around and are hopeful they can secure the services of the Watford frontman, reports the Mirror.

Deeney is highly-rated by Leicester, as, according to the Mirror, the club see him as a potential important presence in the dressing room, especially after the problems the Foxes faced last season.

Should Leicester secure a deal for Deeney, it’ll be interesting to see which forwards end up leaving Leicester this summer, and who Watford decide to replace their captain with.