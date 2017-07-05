Liverpool make £14.9M bid for 21-year-old Ligue 1 star

Liverpool have made a £14.9M bid for Argentina and Lyon defender Emanuel Mammana, according to the Express.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who has already brought in Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah from Roma for a club-record fee, is eager to add to his squad in preparation for Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League and potential Champions League campaigns, as per the Express.

But the former Borussia Dortmund boss has singled out Liverpool’s defence as his highest priority at this moment in time, with Klopp looking to bring in Mammana as a potential replacement for current defender Mamadou Sakho, who looks likely to leave the club this summer, reports the Express.

As reported by the Express, Liverpool are ready to offer the defender, who made 17 league appearances for Lyon last season, scoring one goal, a deal worth around £54,000-a-week to secure the Argentine’s services.

If the Reds do manage to get this one across the line, it’ll surely give Liverpool fans faith over their sides defensive capabilities going into next season.