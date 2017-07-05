Man City to go to battle with Tottenham over £50M-rated England international

Manchester City and Tottenham are still in talks over Spurs defender Kyle Walker’s transfer fee, with City’s preposed move for the right-back set to be stalled for another week, according to the Independent.

As per the Independent, the two clubs have been in negotiations since the end of last season over Walker, with City boss Pep Guardiola having hoped to have already signed the England star by this point in the window.

However, talks between the two are still ongoing, with both clubs, as reported by the Independent, struggling to agree a fee for the aforementioned Walker, with Spurs asking for around £50M for the right-back.

Walker, who manage to bag six assists in 33 league games last season, still have four years left on his current contract at White Hart Lane, with Spurs in no rush to finalise negotiations with the former Premier League champions, reports the Independent.

If City do end up signing Walker, it’ll be hard to look past the Citizens becoming Premier League champions come the end of next season.