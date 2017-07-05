New Rio Ferdinand girlfriend in all her glory – 10 hot photos of former TOWIE stunner Kate Wright

Rio Ferdinand’s relationship with former TOWIE star Kate Wright is apparently no longer a secret.

The couple were pictured publicly enjoying each other’s company this weekend, as exclusively captured by The Sun.

THE SUN: Blame it on our boys #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/DvXyIq7sdM — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 2, 2017

SEE ALSO: 22 Photos Of WAGs In Thongs: Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea Hotties, Plus Lionel Messi’s Girlfriend & Gonzalo Higuain’s Wife, In Tiny Underwear

According to The Sun, Rio and Kate are now “official”.

We all know Rio well as the 81-cap England international, six-time-title-winning Manchester United rock and now BT Sport’s most laidback pundit.

But what about Kate? Who is this ex-TOWIE WAG who has seemingly stolen Rio’s heart?

Well, they say a picture tells 1,000 words, so check out our 10,000-word dissertation on Kate Wright below.



New Rio Ferdinand girlfriend Kate Wright

Throwback to a couple of weeks ago wearing this beaut @bahimibeachwear bikini ??? A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:01am PDT

@thebikiniclub ? A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

The right kind of holiday blues @LipsyLondon ? #mylipsylook A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

POOL DAY ? wearing @thebikiniclub ? A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

In love with my @cocoabrowntan by @marissacarter #1HOUR tan! ?? #Toptip I like to layer their Rose Gold Goddess Oil on top for a blinding glow! Grab yours at @superdrugloves or @tescowellbeing ? A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

@thebikiniclub ???? A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

@thebikiniclub ? A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on May 30, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

This swimsuit tho ???…. @thebikiniclub goes live tomorrow at 9am ? … don't miss it ?#thebikiniclub #tbc #jointheclub A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on May 29, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Another day another bikini? loving this one from @bahimibeachwear ?? A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on May 16, 2017 at 12:58am PDT