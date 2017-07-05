(Photo) Barcelona midfielder posts picture of son in team kit amid transfer rumours

33-year-old Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta posted a picture of his son wearing the 2017/18 Barcelona kit amid rumours the midfielder was set to leave the Catalan giants once his contract expires next year.

Iniesta, who’s contract expires at the end of next season, has been linked with a move away from the Blaugrana as reported by the Sun, however this recent Instagram post looks set to settle the nerves of any worrying Barca fans.

If this is a sign that Iniesta’s future lies at Barcelona, then the future definitely looks at bit brighter for Barca fans, at least for the time being.