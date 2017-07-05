(Photo) Chelsea youngster confirms contract extension and Premier League switch on Instagram

Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham confirmed his move to fellow Premier League side Swansea City and his new five-year Chelsea contract extension via an Instagram post.

Abraham, who spent last season on loan at Championship side Bristol City, where he scored 23 goals in 41 league appearances, posted a picture of himself signing his Swansea contract with the caption “Can officially post it now ? happy to sign a new 5 year deal at Chelsea FC ??? & to join Swansea on a season loan ?? exciting year ahead …”

With Abraham now tied down with Chelsea until 2022, the future’s definitely looking bright for Blues fans.

