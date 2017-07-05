(Photo) Dropped Wayne Rooney spotted in Liverpool as Everton and Man United discuss transfer details

Wayne Rooney was back in Liverpool this afternoon.

According to the Daily Star, Rooney was spotted in his home city while Everton and Manchester United negotiated his transfer.

Rooney is still club captain at Old Trafford, but he is no longer a key player, having started just 15 Premier League games last season.

It is widely expected that he will move on this summer, with boyhood side Everton a possible destination.

One thing that could scupper Rooney’s return to Goodison Park could be his £250,000-a-week wages, as reported by Star Sport.

The Star claim that 31-year-old Rooney used a city centre gym in Liverpool this morning, while the same newspaper suggest that he has been dropped from United’s pre-season squad for their upcoming tour of the US.