AC Milan transfer news: €24m seventh summer signing imminent, €6m exit to spark clear-out

AC Milan are reportedly on the verge of finally agreeing a deal to sign Andrea Conti from Atalanta, making him their seventh summer signing.

The Rossoneri have already brought in Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Andre Silva, Fabio Borini and Hakan Calhanoglu this summer, as Vincenzo Montella gets an impressive overhaul of the squad.

However, it appears as though they’re far from finished as according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conti will undergo his medical on Friday ahead of sealing a €24m move to Milan, while Matteo Pessina will move in the opposite direction to sweeten the deal.

It’s been a hugely impressive summer for the Italian giants who will hope to now compete for a Champions League qualification spot at minimum next season, with Conti, 23, set to be an important figure in the starting line-up at right back.

Aside from impressing with his defensive skills last season, he scored eight goals and provided five assists for Atalanta to help them finish above Milan and qualify for the Europa League.

Meanwhile, it’s crucial that Milan find a balance this summer as they can’t afford to pack the squad with too many players and continue to spend without bringing some money in.

According to Calciomercato, Juraj Kucka will be the first to go in a potential clear out of the players deemed surplus to requirements, as he closes in on a €6m move to Trabzonspor.

Should the deal go through, it would represent a €4m profit for Milan, and so it’s good business all round even though the tenacious and energetic midfielder was an important figure last season.

Montella will want more quality in his side next year though, and that will involve getting rid of players that he inherited and was forced to stick with, with the new recruits all capable of going straight into the starting XI with more likely still to come.