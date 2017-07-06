Arsenal face huge problem, sensational £400k-a-week demands could all-but seal exit

Arsenal could reportedly be forced into seeing Alexis Sanchez leave, as the Chilean is making some staggering wage demands as he chases £400,000-a-week.

Supporters were in jubilant mood on Wednesday after the club-record signing of Alexandre Lacazette was confirmed by Arsenal as they bring in a real marquee addition.

However, fast forward a day, and The Mirror claim that Sanchez wants £400k-a-week, with Arsenal so far not moving past offering him £275,000-a-week to renew his deal with just 12 months remaining on his current contract.

Those are some hefty demands if true, with the report adding that Bayern Munich have been put off and will no longer look to sign him this summer, with the Bavarian giants arguably waiting until next summer when the 28-year-old could be available on a free transfer.

However, Manchester City continue to be linked and remain a possibility despite the wage demands it seems, and so Arsenal and Arsene Wenger seemingly have a major problem on their hands as they won’t want to see Sanchez join a Premier League rival or leave on a free in 12 months time.

Mesut Ozil’s contract situation is also far from concluded as the Mirror add that the German international wants £350,000-a-week as he’s also in the last year of his current deal, and so Arsenal could have some big decisions to make on whether or not to sell one of the pair, or both.

Arsenal won’t want to lose Sanchez as after scoring 30 goals and providing 19 assists in 51 games last season, he established himself as the talisman in this current side.

Lacazette will take some of that pressure and reliance off of him, but whether he leaves now or next summer seems to be the question, especially in light of these latest reports on his staggering contract demands.