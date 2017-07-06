Arsenal ready to sell top Barcelona target, €30m+ exit now likely

Arsenal have reportedly changed their stance on Hector Bellerin and will now enter talks with Barcelona over a sale this summer.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to the Nou Camp, having initially left his hometown club in 2011 to join the Gunners.

Since moving to north London, he has established himself as one of the top young right-backs in Europe with almost 100 Premier League appearances to his name, but it appears as though the time has already come for him to want a return.

According to Sport, for the first time in the entire transfer saga, Arsenal are now willing to listen to the Catalan giants and their offer, while Bellerin has already communicated his desire to move.

It’s claimed that a conversation between the Spaniard and Arsene Wenger has changed the situation, and that given the strong relationship between the two clubs, it’s expected to be a smooth negotiation.

With a meeting now expected to be scheduled, Barca will make their first offer for the Arsenal ace, which Sport believe will be around €30m plus bonuses.

It’s no surprise that the La Liga outfit are keen on taking Bellerin back, as coach Ernesto Valverde has inherited problems at right back with Barcelona failing to address the position since Dani Alves left.

In turn, signing Bellerin would be a major addition, although in contrast, it would be a setback for Arsenal who will now be forced to sign a replacement.

Depending on what formation and system Wenger goes with, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could step in on the right side of a five-man midfield, as he showed in the latter stages of last season, but time will tell what Wenger opts for.

After the highs of signing Alexandre Lacazette this week, it looks as though Arsenal will inevitably be bidding farewell to a top player.