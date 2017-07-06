Arsenal star’s exit imminent in £147m merry-go-round as PL rivals prepare to swoop

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly expected to see interest from Everton stepped up in the coming days as Romelu Lukaku edges closer to an exit.

As per BBC Sport, Everton have agreed on a £75m fee with Manchester United for the Belgian international, and in turn Ronald Koeman will need to sign a replacement.

Add to that the fact that Arsenal have just spent £52m, a club-record transfer fee, on Alexandre Lacazette, as noted by BBC, and it all means that Giroud is at the centre of a little transfer merry-go-round.

There’s no denying that the 30-year-old can still be an important figure for Arsenal, as ultimately it offers something different to the other forwards in Arsene Wenger’s squad with his aerial strength and ability to hold up the ball and link play together.

Losing that will surely be a setback for the Gunners, but it remains to be seen whether or not Wenger believes it’s one that he can cope with having now added a prolific scorer to his team in Lacazette to compliment the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

As a result, according to The Sun, Everton are ready to step up their interest in Giroud and Koeman is said to be confident he can land the Frenchman in a £20m deal.

It all sounds pretty straightforward with the pieces falling into place around him, but with reported interest from France too, it remains to be seen whether or not he’s willing to accept a move to Goodison Park, or if he’ll favour a return to his homeland ahead of the World Cup next summer.