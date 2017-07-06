Barcelona reject mystery €35m bid, key to signing Verratti revealed

Barcelona have reportedly rejected a €35m bid for Sergi Roberto, with Ernesto Valverde considering him an important part of his squad.

The new Barca coach will have decisions to make this summer as far as who stays and who arrives at the Nou Camp in order to stamp his mark on the team.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Roberto will figure in his plans and in turn the La Liga giants have rejected a bid of €35m from an unnamed European side.

It’s added that the 25-year-old is considered a non-transferrable player, while the idea is that if Barcelona can prise Hector Bellerin away from Arsenal and install him as their first-choice right-back, it will allow Roberto to return to his more natural position in midfield on a full-time basis.

Off the back of an impressive season for him, it looks as though the Barca star has got the faith of the club and his new coach, and in turn will be going nowhere this summer.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo believe that they’ve uncovered the sequence of events required to unlock Marco Verratti’s move to Barcelona.

It’s suggested that if Paris Saint-Germain can secure the signings of Kylian Mbappe and Philippe Coutinho this summer, it will have a major knock-on effect for the Italian midfielder who could be allowed to get his dream move to the Nou Camp.

The French giants are unsurprisingly adamant that they will not sell Verratti, with the 24-year-old continuing to establish himself as one of the top midfield playmakers in Europe.

His style of play and overall game is well suited to Barca, but it looks as though PSG will have to deliver some marquee signings before he can make the much talked about move to the Nou Camp.